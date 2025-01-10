25 National Guardsmen's vehicles broken into at Franklinton Armory

FRANKLINTON - At a yet to be determined point during the weekend, more than 25 vehicles were broken into in the parking lot of the Franklinton National Guard Armory for the 205th Engineer Battalion.

"You never expect a military installation to be a victim, especially something like this," said Franklinton Police Maj. Justin Brown to WWL-TV, "You don't plan on somebody coming and breaking into a bunch of vehicles. But they are just as shocked as anybody else to have this happen to them.”

The vehicles belonged to soldiers from across south Louisiana who reported to the armory for duty on Friday for a two-week annual training trip. Police said some of the items missing early in the investigation have them concerned.

"There were personal weapons in the vehicles, also, with this being a military post, some of the individuals had military clothing in their vehicle, so those are the type of things that concern us," said Brown.

Investigators said the crime was not an easy one to commit. The recently completed Armory is surrounded by gates, lit up by lights and is patrolled daily by officers. WWL-TV reported the community as angry after what some described as a mind-boggling crime.

"It's a slap in the face, basically, but it takes a certain type of individual in society that's going to commit a crime like this, knowing that these are soldiers that are out there, training to protect the citizens, and to come back and find out that they've been victimized because of it, it's disgusting," said Brown.

Local authorities said the investigation is ongoing with anyone with information encouraged to contact the Franklinton PD at 985-839-2977.