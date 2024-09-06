25-Mile Garage Sale comes to the Felicianas

JACKSON - From St. Francisville to Jackson to Clinton, the Jackson Tourist Enhance Committee said their annual Stop and Shop the Choctaw Trail event touches residents and businesses in the area with the 25-mile-long garage sale.

The event started Friday and continues on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along LA 10, dozens of vendors, seven different hospitality stops, food trucks and as many people who decide to pull up to the curb are ready to welcome visitors.

Event organizer Ginger Goudeau said each year, the garage sale gets bigger.

"We've added businesses, we've added families, we've added more vendors this year," she said. "I think we're going to see a couple thousand people here tomorrow."

Goudeau said it is because people love a good deal whether it is dishware, clothing, jewelry or something else.

"I got calls yesterday. Probably fielded 25-30 while we were setting up last night, people wanting to know how to get ahold of a map. I got calls as far as New Orleans! And they're coming tomorrow!"

Tamara Michael is a resident participating in the garage sale. She said she loves what this garage sale brings to Jackson.

"This is my third year doing the garage sale. Each year, it gets bigger. It gets so much bigger and we get so many more people in here," Michael said. "I love it. I love it! When they find what they're looking for, and they haven't seen it anywhere else, they get so excited and it makes us excited."

One visitor said it is exciting to how a garage sale brings a community together.

"Unique stuff. Arts. Unique things," Kay Rarick said. "You never know what you're going to find."

But the real treasures, Goudeau said, are the local businesses to discover.

"Anything we can do to bring people up here to the Felicianas brings awareness to our bed and breakfast, to our restaurants, we have great shops," Goudeau said. "These events happen in other parts of the country. There's no reason why we can't continue to grow!"