22-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Wednesday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the accident occurred just around 8:30 p.m. on LA-1148 in Plaquemine and took the life of a 22-year-old Oklahoma resident named Tyler Schaffer.

Police say Schaffer was walking west in the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 1148 when a 2006 Honda Accord that was headed eastbound on the same highway hit him.

According to authorities, Schaffer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, police say, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured during the collision.

Authorities say toxicology samples were obtained from Schaffer and from the driver of the Honda for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.