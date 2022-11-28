61°
22-year-old missing, last seen Thanksgiving night
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are looking for a 22-year-old who went missing from his home the night of Thanksgiving.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Yohance Jones "vanished overnight from his room at home," in the King's Hill Avenue area.
Anyone with information on Jones whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000.
