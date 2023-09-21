77°
22-year-old arrested for shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - A 22-year-old was arrested after deputies determined they shot a man on Wednesday.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body along Carter Cemetery Road around 2 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Tykelon Jackson, 22, was arrested for his involvement in the shooting. Deputies said the Jackson and the victim know one another and had "a related encounter" earlier in the week.
