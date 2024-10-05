21-year-old inmate found dead from apparent suicide at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old inmate died after an apparent suicide at the Elayn Hunt Correctional, according to officials.

Officials said the inmate was found hanging and unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m.

The inmate had been in Elayn Hunt since July. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.