2026 Tigers take the field on first day of spring practice under LSU head coach Lane Kiffin

BATON ROUGE — It's almost football season in Baton Rouge, and that means spring practice for the Tigers!

Tuesday is the first day of LSU's spring practice ahead of new head coach Lane Kiffin's first season in Death Valley.

Kiffin came to LSU from Ole Miss, where he spent the last six seasons, compiling a 55-19 overall record and an 11-1 mark this season.

Since coming to Baton Rouge, Kiffin brought in several new players to the Tigers' roster, among them No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado and No. 1 overall recruit Lamar Brown from U-High, as well as USC and Arizona State quarterbacks Husan Longstreet and Sam Leavitt.

WATCH KIFFIN SPEAK AFTER PRACTICE: