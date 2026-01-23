No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU

Photo credit to Hayes Fawcett

BATON ROUGE - The number one offensive tackle prospect in the college football transfer portal committed to LSU on Friday night, he announced.

Jordan Seaton, who started as a true freshman and as a sophomore for Colorado, chose the Tigers over Oregon and Miami, On3 reported.

Seaton made it official in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Seaton (@jseatt)

With Seaton's commitment, LSU has the No. 1 ranked quarterback in Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 ranked defensive end in Princewell Umanmielen and the No. 1 ranked tackle in the portal based on On3's rankings.

Seaton visited LSU for multiple days earlier this week. Since, he visited and spoke with other universities as Tiger head coach Lane Kiffin continued to pursue the 6-foot-5 lineman.

Seaton will solidify a new offensive line, a position group that struggled in the 2025 season. In his sophomore year in Boulder, he allowed one sack, zero quarterback hits and five pressures in nine games.

Seaton becomes the 42nd player from the transfer portal to take his talents to Baton Rouge.