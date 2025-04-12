2025 Capital Area Heart Walk sees hundreds participate for heart health

BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning, hundreds of people participated in the Capital Area Heart Walk, put on by the American Heart Association.

The walk started at 9:30 a.m. and raised awareness for heart health and honored those who have survived and those lost to heart disease. There was live music, food, fun and community in addition to the 5K walk around downtown Baton Rouge.

WBRZ's April Davis emceed the event!