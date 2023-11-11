63°
2023 LSU baseball team receives national championship rings Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - The 2023 LSU baseball team received their national championship rings on Saturday night ahead of the LSU and Florida game.
Listen to that iconic Tiger Stadium roar for the champs ??? pic.twitter.com/OzxhfjhVmZ— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) November 12, 2023
The rings have several custom features, including the motto "One pitch at a time" engraved inside the band.
Detail Oriented#ThePowerhouse pic.twitter.com/SZU5O5vv9D— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) November 11, 2023
Head coach Kim Mulkey was also at the celebration, showing off her 2023 national championship ring. The women's basketball team had their ring presentation on Thursday.
