2023 LSU baseball team receives national championship rings Saturday night

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The 2023 LSU baseball team received their national championship rings on Saturday night ahead of the LSU and Florida game. 

The rings have several custom features, including the motto "One pitch at a time" engraved inside the band. 

Head coach Kim Mulkey was also at the celebration, showing off her 2023 national championship ring. The women's basketball team had their ring presentation on Thursday. 

