2021 Dream Home Giveaway tickets go on sale Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home will go on sale Tuesday (Feb. 23).

To reserve tickets, call 1-800-726-6409 or click HERE.

Tickets are $100 and will be entered to win the $635,000 Dream Home in the posh Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road nestled among the fields and trees along the Mississippi River, a windy and picturesque eleven miles from downtown Baton Rouge. The home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3,200 sq. ft.

Alvarez Construction is building the home which also boasts a private master patio and second-floor gathering and entertaining areas. The chef’s kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a Brizo VoiceIQ faucet.

Tickets purchased now are also entered to win a 2021 Genesis G70 courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Only a limited number of tickets are available. In previous years, tickets sold out before the giveaway, which will be held later in Summer 2021 on WBRZ Channel 2.

All tickets reserved by March 5 will be entered to win free groceries for a year, valued at $2,500, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

Additional prizes and sponsors help make the Dream Home fundraiser a success each year: 101.5 WYNK, Assurance Financial, Pointe-Marie and national sponsors, Brizo, Shaw, Trane and Bosch.

The Dream Home Giveaway benefits the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a free hospital treating sick children.

The 2021 Dream Home will mark the 25th year of the fundraising initiative in Baton Rouge. Despite COVID-19, the Baton Rouge community responded in record numbers to support the 2020 Dream Home, which was given away in Summer 2020.

