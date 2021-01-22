67°
Latest Weather Blog
2021 Baton Rouge Blues Festival rescheduled for September
BATON ROUGE - The annual Blues Festival in East Baton Rouge has been delayed several months due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
Festival organizers announced Friday that the event will now take place Saturday, Sept. 18. It was originally scheduled for April 17 and 18.
The festival is expected to keep its usual timing in 2022.
Read the full announcement here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals recount treasured memories of working with long-time news anchor, Donna Britt
-
An analysis: Biden's vaccine roll-out plan
-
Educators assess pandemic's impact on Louisiana's students
-
Biden admin rolls out new plan to fight COVID-caused turmoil
-
Gov. Edwards to provide COVID update Friday morning