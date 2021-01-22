67°
2021 Baton Rouge Blues Festival rescheduled for September

Friday, January 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The annual Blues Festival in East Baton Rouge has been delayed several months due to concerns related to the coronavirus. 

Festival organizers announced Friday that the event will now take place Saturday, Sept. 18. It was originally scheduled for April 17 and 18. 

The festival is expected to keep its usual timing in 2022.

Read the full announcement here.

