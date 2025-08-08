2 Your Town Zachary: Upgrades coming to health infrastructure with new Lane Regional Medical Center

ZACHARY — Zachary's healthcare infrastructure is getting a major update in the fall when the new-and-improved Lane Regional Medical Center opens.

The new medical center is a four-story, 85,000-square-foot facility with four new state-of-the-art surgical suites, 48 new patient rooms. In total, it was a $90 million investment.

"(It's) like stepping in time from 1950 to 2025," Lane CEO Frank Corcoran said. "It's going to be a time warp, from one part of the hospital to the new."

Corcoran said the new hospital is a revolution in the area's healthcare.

"This new hospital can be a game-changer with all the modern conveniences of a new hospital, compared to working in a 1950s model, where we have to adapt to everything," he added.

Corcoran said that the hospital aims to open in September.

"The month of August will be for inspections and some grand openings," he added. "And we're hopeful to be in by September."