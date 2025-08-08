2 Your Town Zachary: How the town of Zachary recovered after the fire of 1903

ZACHARY – More than a century ago, a fire in Zachary destroyed a large portion of the town.

Businesses and homes burned to ash, but it would eventually push the city into the future.

In 1903, around 800 people lived in the town of Zachary. In June of that year, the city went up in flames, spreading quickly and burning down businesses and homes in the area.

Town archives kept personal accounts of what happened. Reference librarian David Heidke described what one man saw that night. A Mr. Kennedy recalled sitting on the porch with other children.

“He said it was a memorable experience, but I wouldn't say a positive one," Heidke said.

At first, officials suspected arson was the cause, but the investigation would lead back to a pair of fruit vendors who were both pointing fingers at each other. According to Heidke, one of the vendors used a flame to artificially ripen bananas.

After the fire, the community realized it didn't have the resources to manage another disaster, especially one of this magnitude. Heidke says what started that day would go on to establish the Zachary Fire Department decades later.

“They were having the town council organize fire brigades, normal people to get water from a pond to help put out the fire,” he said.

The Depot on the train tracks was one of the only buildings in the area that did not burn. Because of the business the trains brought in, the town was able to rebuild, and 120 years later, it still stands.

The Depot now functions as a restaurant, preserving the town's history.