2 Your Town visits Zachary

By: Sarah Gray Barr

ZACHARY - On Friday, the inaugural 2 Your Town program visited Zachary for its third year of the Really Hot Air Balloon Festival.

2 Your Town highlights cities across the capital region, sharing their unique history and what makes these places special. In Zachary, 2 Your Town visited those who make the Really Hot Air Balloon Festival possible, checked in with its championship-winning sports team, learned about the city's history, honored the past, and also those working toward an improved future.

To read this week's stories highlighting Zachary, click here.

The Really Hot Air Balloon Festival started Friday, Aug. 8, and continues Saturday, Aug. 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

