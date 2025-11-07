2 Your Town St. Francisville: Witches Ride founder turns domestic abuse shelter dream into reality

BATON ROUGE - For many in West Feliciana Parish, the annual Witches Ride is a fun, festive event, but behind the costumes and laughter is a deeply serious mission: supporting the Purple House Foundation and providing a safe harbor for people escaping domestic abuse.

That mission just leaped forward.

Stacey Verdicanno, a local registered dietitian, started the Witches Ride in 2021 with a simple dream: to create an emergency shelter where survivors could truly begin to rebuild their lives. Now, thanks to a generous donation, that dream is a reality.

"We want to educate and look at breaking generational cycles and that people have a choice," said Verdicanno, reflecting on the profound impact the new shelter will have.

The Purple House Foundation works tirelessly to raise awareness and provide essential resources to victims in the parish, from counseling and clothing to immediate safety and shelter support.

The Witches Ride last year was dedicated to the memory of Peggy Beasley of St. Francisville.

Peggy was killed by her husband in 2021, just a month after she had secured a restraining order against him. He stalked her at her home and fatally shot her before taking his own life. The Witches Ride serves as a powerful testament to all people experiencing domestic violence- to honor those lost and celebrate those who have found a way out.

The move to open a dedicated shelter comes as local authorities stress the urgency of seeking help. Domestic abuse is a problem that requires community awareness and immediate action.

Sheriff Brian Spillman offered clear advice for those in an abusive situation.

"My advice is get help and get help immediately. You have to let someone know. If you do not trust law enforcement, there are other resources such as the Purple House and other groups, or find a trusted friend or relative that you can talk to about this. We can't help you unless you ask for that help or we know that you need that help," Spillman said.