2 Your Town Denham Springs: Dixie Business Development Center helps growing businesses

DENHAM SPRINGS - North of I-12 in Denham Springs, there is a center for growing businesses and entrepreneurs looking to get started. Those ideas are fueled by the Dixie Business Development Center on Range Avenue.

The space offers individuals an affordable home to launch their businesses.

The 50,000 square foot center was founded by DEMCO in 1992, in response to the economic downturn in the 1980s oil industry. Since then, hundreds of business ideas have come from the DBDC.

David Latona, DEMCO's Director of Economic Development & Governmental Engagement, says the DBDC does more than provide space to people at a discounted price.

"They provide counseling and help with building a business," said Latona.

Clients have access to marketing plan assistance, market research, business resources, and financing.

Hadi Choumar is one of those entrepreneurs at DBDC. The LSU senior with a focus in Construction Management has been working to develop an AI tool that gives users the opportunity to make the best financial decisions for themselves.

"I decided to start Tech Tren because I knew other people needed this kind of information," said Choumar.

The site is now ready to accept subscribers and offers three plan options to fit your needs.

"We feel that young retail investors are at a disadvantage compared to Wall Street," said Choumar.

Choumar and his developers aimed to compile all the research available in seconds. That's what Tech Tren does. Users will be able to access strategies, place trades, and communicate with other users all in one spot.

"This could be used by anybody, anybody that invests, anybody that wants to invest; this is a great platform," said Choumar.

For the past four months, Choumar has been utilizing the resources at the DBDC.

"Just like any business incubator, we hope to get them up and on their feet and doing well and let them find their own space that's a little more conducive for their particular business," said Latona.

The DBDC currently has 12 tenants with three offices available.