2 Your Town St. Francisville: State of the West Feliciana School District

ST. FRANCISVILLE - West Feliciana is the home of the Saints, a school district that's thriving.

They achieved the highest honor during the 2023-2024 school year.

"The number one school district in the state of Louisiana," Superintendent Hollis Milton said. "We've ranked number two in ACT scores this year. Number one in K-3 reading this year."

The students' success didn't come overnight. The superintendent has been leading the district for the last 15 years.

"What that shows is an incredible district, incredible performance now. But we are building a strong foundation and our future is very, very bright," Milton said.

His goal is to make sure the district stays on top. This means they must evolve with the times, like finding ways to fit AI into their classrooms.

"We actually have a software company that is used in a safe way, but to teach our students how to use artificial intelligence. And also to provide those resources to our teachers," Milton said.

There is also a need for students' mental health resources. They enhanced the program in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've added counselors since then. We are now working through a partnership with our local hospital to provide even more services to our students," Milton added.

And of course, student safety is the number one priority, which is why middle and high school students go through mental detectors every morning.

"That if a weapon were drawn, instantly that camera notifies the sheriff's department as well as administrators," Milton said.