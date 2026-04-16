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House OKs state funding plan for upcoming fiscal year; budget goes to Senate next

2 hours 18 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 5:19 PM April 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana House on Thursday approved a $47 billion state budget for the next fiscal year and sent the financial blueprint to the Senate.

The bill passed 104-0. Lawmakers also passed the state's construction budget, along with funding for the Legislature and the judicial branch of government.

For the first time since 2009, the budget increases per-pupil funding for school districts' operational needs from $100 to $147 per student for expenses including fuel, insurance, utilities and retirement costs. The budget also includes $87 million for the LA GATOR scholarship program, which offers families education savings accounts.

The budget provides $125 million to Louisiana Economic Development for new projects and programs attracting private industry investment. It also includes $50 million to replenish a fund to face future emergencies such as hurricanes and a $144 million surplus payment to LASERS to pay down state retirement debt.

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The regular session must end by 6 p.m. on June 1.

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