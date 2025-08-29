2 Your Town Morgan City: Brownell Memorial Park and Carillon Tower

Morgan City - It's one of Morgan City's most hidden gems. The Brownell Memorial Park Carillon Tower is 106 feet tall, and it's one of the largest in the United States.

"It's a focal point for the city," Dwayne Barbier said.

Dwayne Barbier is the Director of Recreation and Culture for Morgan City. He says the bells sound off every 15 minutes.

"We want people who come to be able to enjoy the tower, enjoy the bells, the sound of the bells, throughout the area," he said.

The history of the Carillon Tower dates back to 1971, built out of a steel frame and concrete, the tower features 61 bronze bells which were cast in Holland.

"The bells were cast in a little town in Holland, in a little Dutch village. Again, it depicts from start to finish. It talks about the inspection of the bells as they're being cast, how the bells were tuned," Barbier said.

The smallest bell is 5 inches and weighs about 18 pounds; the largest is about 5 feet, weighing nearly 5 thousand pounds.

The tower and nine and a half acres of property were gifted to the city by Mrs. Claire Brownell, who had a love for music and nature.

"Doc Brownell, who was the mayor of Morgan City for quite some time. He was in politics for probably over 35 years. That was her nephew; he was instrumental in getting this done for her," Barbier said.

Barbier says they have visitors as far as France who come to experience the Brownell Memorial Park and Carillon Tower.

"As close as right here in Morgan City, but we invite everybody to come out and enjoy something that's not naturally seen in many locations throughout the United States," Barbier said.

If you'd like to visit Brownell Memorial Park and Carillon Tower, the hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.