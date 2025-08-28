2 Your Town Morgan City: African American history preserved in walking tour through history

MORGAN CITY— There's a deep African American history in Morgan City, and you can dive in through the Explore Morgan City app.

App developer Greig Chauvin said it is a Preserving the Past Tour that features historical landmarks in the Black community.

“I have been so impressed by how involved these people are. The contributions these people made. Donating time, donating money, donating their efforts to make things happen,” Chauvin said.

The app features pioneers of the past, like the city's first black mayor, and residents who were featured in the Green Book.

Chauvin said she was able to put this tour together with the help of members in the community.

Jacquelyn Pratt-Brown is a lifetime resident of Morgan City, and in 1960, she was crowned the Centennial Queen. Pratt-Brown said her family has deep roots in the town, including her brother Geranimo Pratt, who was arrested and convicted in 1972 for the murder of a teacher, which was later overturned in 1997 due to the FBI withholding evidence.

"That's the one who made the most history after being a panther," Pratt-Brown said when describing her family ties in Morgan City.

Morgan City has six historically Black churches, all over 120 years old. Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church has been standing in Morgan City for 135 years. Many of its members have attended the church all their lives.

“We were the forefront of everything that went on back 100 plus years and we’re still standing," said member Ruby Maize. "We need to continue to lead the way and guide people in the right direction, and just be an open door for people looking for a home and to come fellowship with.”