69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Your Town Denham Springs: Christmas in the Village

1 hour 15 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, October 31 2025 Oct 31, 2025 October 31, 2025 3:29 PM October 31, 2025 in 2 Your Town
By: WBRZ Staff

WBRZ is excited to announce our next stop on the road to celebrate the incredible communities that form the Capital Area!

We're dedicating ourselves to highlighting the towns you call home—from East and West Feliciana to Ascension, all the way down to St. Mary Parish, and every unique stop along the way. We're shining a spotlight on local schools, one-of-a-kind businesses, and the amazing people who make South Louisiana such a vibrant place to live, work, eat, and play.

Join us on December 11th as WBRZ comes to Denham Springs to experience the holiday magic of "Christmas in the Village"! We want to show the Capital Area what makes your hometown special.

Denham Springs Christmas in the Village Event Schedule

The holiday fun is running all month long! Here is the schedule of events for the 2025 celebration:

For more information, go to www.cityofdenhamsprings.comwww.denhamspringsantiquesitrict.com , or www.facebook.com/cityofds

Think of our visit as a little something extra from your WBRZ News team—our lagniappe to you!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days