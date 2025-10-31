2 Your Town Denham Springs: Christmas in the Village

WBRZ is excited to announce our next stop on the road to celebrate the incredible communities that form the Capital Area!

We're dedicating ourselves to highlighting the towns you call home—from East and West Feliciana to Ascension, all the way down to St. Mary Parish, and every unique stop along the way. We're shining a spotlight on local schools, one-of-a-kind businesses, and the amazing people who make South Louisiana such a vibrant place to live, work, eat, and play.

Join us on December 11th as WBRZ comes to Denham Springs to experience the holiday magic of "Christmas in the Village"! We want to show the Capital Area what makes your hometown special.

Denham Springs Christmas in the Village Event Schedule

The holiday fun is running all month long! Here is the schedule of events for the 2025 celebration:

November 28th: Lighting of Old City Hall at 6:00 PM

November 29th: Merchants Christmas Open House from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

December 4th: Chef's Evening & Wine Tasting at 7:00 PM (A ticketed event)

December 10th: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 6:00 PM

December 11th: Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6:00 PM ( WBRZ will be live for 2une In, Noon News, 4pm News, 5pm News and 6pm News! )

December 13th: Kiwanis Christmas Parade at 2:00 PM

December 14th: Christmas Alive at 6:00 PM

December 20th: Grinchmas in the Village from 10:00 AM - 7:30 PM

For more information, go to www.cityofdenhamsprings.com , www.denhamspringsantiquesitrict.com , or www.facebook.com/cityofds

Think of our visit as a little something extra from your WBRZ News team—our lagniappe to you!