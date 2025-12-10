2 Your Town Denham Springs: Brushfire Art Studio gives residents place for pottery, painting

DENHAM SPRINGS — Brushfire Art Studio has been providing the residents of Denham Springs with a place to express their creativity for over a decade.

The walk-in pottery and canvas painting studio sits in the heart of downtown Denham Springs.

"Just walk in anytime and tell us if you want to do pottery or canvas and pick what you want to paint, we pre-sketch it, and the pottery we fire in the Kiln in the back, it's ready in a week or two," owner Heather Dronet said.

While the studio was established 16 years ago, Dronet became its owner nine years ago.

"Art was always so important to me growing up, as very therapeutic and relaxing, so it's so important to have that for our kids and adults in this day and time. We're always in a hurry, and to have something to relax and come to just warms our hearts," she said.



Dronet says she ran the studio by herself for about three years, but with consistent growth over the years, she realized she couldn't run the studio on her own anymore.

"So, I started hiring employees, and that has been a huge blessing to be able to provide jobs for the community," Dronet said.

Since taking ownership, she says they've been able to expand the studio twice. Dronet says their main goal is to provide a safe space for the community to come and create memories with their families.

"To get the kids off the electronics, spend time with their parents to watch them sit with their families, talk and communicate, that means the world to me because you know we don't get a lot of that at home in the day and time," she said.

In the future, Dronet says they hope to become a self-sustaining studio, where they make their own pottery bisque.

"We're already pouring some of our own that no one else has. We have a lot of LSU tigers, some fleur de lis, a lot of Louisiana stuff that no one else really makes anymore," Dronet said.

Brushfire Art Studio is open Wednesday through Sunday. You can find the hours below:

Monday and Tuesday - Closed

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

WBRZ is spending the week going 2 Your Town in Denham Springs, culminating in all-day coverage on Thursday, leading up to the Lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Learn more here.



