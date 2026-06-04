2 Your Town Clinton: Feliciana Flower Farmer Friends

CLINTON - In East Feliciana Parish, a group of flower farmers share gardening skills and knowledge, helping each other's love of flowers bloom into something more.

Seven different flower farmers, all located roughly within twenty miles of each other, sow the seeds of friendship and community. The group calls themselves the Feliciana Flower Farmer Friends.

"We've been helping one another, each of us a little bit different," Roberta McKowen, a member of the group said.

Some are commercial field growers, others specialize in arrangements for weddings and restaurants. Each flower farmer brings a unique skill and perspective to the group.

"It's the lifeline. Honestly, I would be lost without our group. We're all going through the same things, we all have issues," M'Adele Miller, another member, said.

Members of the group include Roberta McKowen of McKowen Farms, M'Adele Miller of A Little Wildflower Co., Mollie Yantis of Ethel Hill Flowers, Dawn Saucier of Daydream Manor, Samantha Perritt of Star Hill Blooms, Karen Powell of Wild and Blooming Farm and Agnes Collins of Sunnyglade Farm.

While they differ in specialties, they all encounter the same weather patterns, pests and other challenges of gardening.

"When I had 3,000 snapdragons to harvest in one day before a freeze, Samantha showed up for me," McKowen said.

Miller said they all encourage each other's growth.

"We help each other in every way. We cut for each other, we share blooms, we transport," Miller said. "We all have strengths that we bring to the table. Whether it's design, math and pricing, whether it's marketing and strategy."

The group plans to have a booth selling bouquets and a flower bar so people can build their own bouquet at the Feliciana Wildflower Festival.