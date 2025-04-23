2 Your Health: Importance of organ donation highlighted by liver health

BATON ROUGE - April is National Donate Life Month, which aims to bring awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Around four and a half Americans are diagnosed with chronic liver disease each year. A transplant may be needed when the liver can no longer function.

The liver is the largest internal organ of the body. It is essential for metabolism, digesting food and ridding the body of toxic substances.

Liver failure can happen quickly, or over time.

"Once liver disease advances, the only way we can reverse the process and give the patient their life back is by replacing the liver," Dr. Bashar Aqel said.

Unfortunately, there are more people waiting for a liver than there are available organs.

"They usually are anxiously waiting for that call when a donor becomes available. And that's what we call the deceased donor liver transplantation."

Another option is a living liver. Donors need to go through an extensive evaluation to make sure they can donate safely.

"A healthy liver is able to regenerate. With living donor liver transplantation, both segments of the liver will grow back to almost the normal size within 90 days after transplantation."

Being a living organ donor may not be an option for everyone, but there are ways people can sign up to be an organ donor. It can be as easy as checking a box on your driver's license.

"Donating your organs is really donating the gift of life to people who are in urgent need for organ transplantation."