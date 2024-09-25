2 suspects wanted for pharmacy burglary in Ascension

APSO seeking unknown suspects regarding pharmacy burglaryAscension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on two suspects who burglarized Ralph’s Pharmacy on Highway 44 and Germany Road in Gonzales shortly before 4 a.m. Monday morning, April 11.According to Major Kevin Hanna, the suspects forced entry into the pharmacy and stole a quantity of prescription medications totaling nearly $400.Video surveillance captured the suspects committing the burglary. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.