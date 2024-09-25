Latest Weather Blog
2 suspects wanted for pharmacy burglary in Ascension
ASCENSION- The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two suspects responsible for the burglary of Ralph’s Pharmacy on Highway 44 and Germany Road in Gonzales early Monday morning.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when the suspects forced entry into the pharmacy and stole a number of prescription medications totaling near $400.
Video surveillance captured the suspects committing the burglary.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
