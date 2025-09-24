2 On Your Side: Trash collection company settles with Port Vincent church over contract

PORT VINCENT - A trash collection company is settling with a church in Port Vincent that missed its renegotiation period.

Their contract was renewed for two years without them knowing. After 2 on your side got involved, the church heard from Waste Management, which has agreed to lower its termination fee considerably.

Instead of paying more than $2300 to break the agreement -- now the church will pay about $550 and the contract will end at the end of the year.

Which is great news, since they've already signed a new, cheaper deal with another company.