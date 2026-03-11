Latest Weather Blog
2 On Your Side: Man concerned about speeding in Old Jefferson neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - One homeowner in Old Jefferson gathered data himself on speeding in his neighborhood.
In Old Jefferson, residential speed is posted at 25 miles per hour. On Profit Avenue, however, Korey Ryder's radar gun says otherwise.
"For the most part people, are driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit," Ryder said.
He's been tracking the numbers, That data, collected over several hours during peak traffic times, shows drivers are averaging 36 miles per hour, and more traffic is coming.
"The conditions are only going to get worse once the Jones Creek extension is added here to Profit. These issues are happening all day every day, and unless you're here, you're not going to see it," Ryder said.
That extension connects Airline Highway and Tiger Bend Road, which will bring more traffic through Old Jefferson.
The neighborhood pays for 12 hours of extra patrols each week to monitor things like speeders. Ryder doesn't think it's enough.
However, traffic studies say things like stop signs of speed humps aren't warranted.
"If we do something and it don't meet the warrants, then the city-parish actually becomes liable," Fred Raiford, director of the Department of Transportation of Drainage said.
The city, instead, is installing four flashing speed signs on Ryder's street.
"They're at least getting people's attention instead of the standard old sign which people don't obey," Raiford said.
Those signs will also collect data, like speed and traffic volume.
