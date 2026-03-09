2 ON YOUR SIDE: Delta Utilities hints at lower gas bills, better communication after price surge

BATON ROUGE - For months, Delta Utilities customers have been calling and writing about their concerns with high natural gas bills.

Sarah Porteous, Vice President of Communications at Delta Utilities, says now that spring is settling in, change is coming.

"Customers this month in March should be seeing a 30% or more reduction in the cost of natural gas," said Porteous.

For comparison, between September and November 2025, natural gas prices rose 160%. In February 2026, due to the extreme cold across the country, the cost was passed directly to customers. While some relief is coming, Delta Utilities is already thinking ahead to the next spike in prices.

"One thing that we can do better is communicate better when we see drastic increases in the market," said Porteous.

There are programs and resources available to help, including payment plans. Another option is an income-based assistance program called DU Cares, which can offer funds to those who qualify. Levelized billing is another option that takes a rolling average of a customer's usage.

Representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays, at 1-833-DELTA-99 (1-833-335-8299). Delta Utilities is the largest gas provider in Louisiana.