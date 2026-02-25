Ascension Parish firefighters battle large grass fire along River Road in Darrow

DARROW — Ascension Parish firefighters are battling a large grass fire along River Road in Darrow.

According to the parish government, the fire broke through initial containment efforts due to dry and hazardous conditions, as the parish remains under a burn ban.

The parish asked motorists to avoid the area.

Images show large areas of grass completely scorched.

Parish officials said firefighters from multiple departments and Department of Public Works crews were working to put out the blaze.

As of around 3 p.m., parish excavator equipment was being used contain the fire by covering affected areas with dirt.