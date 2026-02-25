67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Franklin Fire Department: Cause of house fire on Clark Street was 'electrical in nature'

1 hour 52 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, February 25 2026 Feb 25, 2026 February 25, 2026 8:56 PM February 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FRANKLIN - The cause of a house fire on Clark Street was deemed to be electrical in nature, the Franklin Fire Department said Wednesday.

Officials dispatched to the fire around 3:57 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic. The fire was quickly located and brought under control.

No injuries resulted from the fire.

