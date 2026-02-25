67°
Franklin Fire Department: Cause of house fire on Clark Street was 'electrical in nature'
FRANKLIN - The cause of a house fire on Clark Street was deemed to be electrical in nature, the Franklin Fire Department said Wednesday.
Officials dispatched to the fire around 3:57 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic. The fire was quickly located and brought under control.
No injuries resulted from the fire.
