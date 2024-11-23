Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: Sylvia's Toys for Christmas celebrates its tenth anniversary!
BATON ROUGE — Sylvia's Toys for Christmas donation drive is back in action for its tenth anniversary.
Barrels with Sylvia’s picture have been placed at sponsor locations for residents to drop off new, unwrapped toys.
Drop-off locations include Chick-fil-A restaurants and Essential Credit Union branches.
More than 3,000 children in under-served communities have taken home gifts thanks to your generosity.
Those interested can donate new toys for children ages 2-13. The toys must be in original wrapping.
More information on how to donate a new toy or make a financial contribution is available at wbrz.com. Click on the Sylvia's Toys for Christmas tab.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
