2 Make a Difference: Legacy Letters come to Baton Rouge during 'Summer of Legacy'

BATON ROUGE — What would you say in a letter to your child or grandchild that would positively impact her or him for life?

Blake Brewer has asked people that question countless times. Right now, he is traveling across the country and speaking to groups online, helping them put pen to paper for what he calls the Summer of Legacy.

In October, a letter-writing workshop was held in Baton Rouge where more than 200 people, ranging from business owners to church leaders, gathered to write love letters filled with expressions of wisdom, encouragement, personal stories and more from the heart to the next generation of their family.

Brewer started the project, which he wants to have a life-long impact on people’s children or grandchildren, after receiving his own letter from his father at 19.

“That absolutely changed my life. Tragically, I discovered it a few hours after he drowned,” he said, adding that the letter inspired him to write his own letter to his kids. "So now, the same way that letter changed my life, we are helping other people write and receive a legacy letter to make sure they have nothing left to doubt. This is how I feel about you, this is how much I love you, I'm proud of you, I believe in you."

Brewer says that the group has helped about 20,000 people write their own letters since he started the initiative in 2020. And Brewer is bringing it to the capital region for an extended “Summer of Legacy” at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

“Every Monday, I'm going live helping people all over BR all over the country all over the world write their legacy letter,” Brewer said. “And we'd love to have everybody watching. Join us to write the greatest letter that you will ever write."

The 90-minute livestream legacy letter writing sessions are free and happen through August. Details can be found here.