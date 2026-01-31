37°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: Krewe de Canines
ST. FRANCISVILLE — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers Krewe de Canines in St. Francisville, a parade with over 40 dogs in participation.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning comedian of 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Home Alone, 'Beetlejuice' fame, dies...
-
LSU athletics under investigation for potential NIL violations
-
Troopers: 5 captured, 3 at large after Lake Providence escape; 3 escapees...
-
Pastor exploring additional safety measures following shooting of 18-year-old at church gym
-
Local warming centers open to public in preparation for low temperature weekend
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...