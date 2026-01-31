37°
2 Make a Difference: Krewe de Canines

By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

ST. FRANCISVILLE — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers Krewe de Canines in St. Francisville, a parade with over 40 dogs in participation.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.  

