2 Make a Difference: Kids craft rockets, planes at Baton Rouge aeronautical engineering event

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a camp that allows children to learn about crafting prototype rockets and airplanes as well as flying drones.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.