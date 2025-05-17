78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Home Garden Tour in St. Francisville benefits Ag, 4-H students

2 hours 23 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 10:37 PM May 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

ST. FRANCISVILLE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, the Annual Home Garden Tour's tickets benefitted several "Ag" and 4-H students.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days