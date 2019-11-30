80°
#2 LSU getting set to take on Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - The second ranked LSU Tigers are getting set to do battle against the Aggies of Texas A&M this afternoon.
The 11-0 Tigers are looking to complete their first undefeated regular season since 2011. This game will mean a little more since the classic seven overtime game from last year, where Aggies defeated LSU 74-72.
LSU has already punched their ticket into next week's SEC championship against Georgia.
Kickoff for today's game is at six.
It’s the Last Time in Tiger Stadium in 2019...— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2019
Come Prepared! pic.twitter.com/SkUZaiVPmy