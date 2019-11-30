80°
#2 LSU getting set to take on Texas A&M

Saturday, November 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - The second ranked LSU Tigers are getting set to do battle against the Aggies of Texas A&M this afternoon.

The 11-0 Tigers are looking to complete their first undefeated regular season since 2011. This game will mean a little more since the classic seven overtime game from last year, where Aggies defeated LSU 74-72. 

LSU has already punched their ticket into next week's SEC championship against Georgia.

Kickoff for today's game is at six.

