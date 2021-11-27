1st Tiger underclassman declares for the NFL Draft

LSU left tackle Jerald Hawkins announced via instagram on Wednesday evening that he will leave school after his junior season and start the process to enter the NFL Draft.

Hawkins is the first of five potential early entrees into the NFL and the first Tiger to officially declare his intent.

The 305 pound lineman has started every game of his college career and is the second lineman from LSU's offense that will not be back, as senior Vadal Alexander anchored the right tackle position.

Center Ethan Pocic is a potential early entree along with linebacker Kendall Beckwith, corner Tredavious White and defensive linemen Christian Lacouture and Lewis Neal.

Of the group both Beckwith and White are the biggest threats to depart early.

The deadline for juniors to declare is January 18th.

In the past four seasons LSU has lost 23 underclassmen to the NFL draft process.