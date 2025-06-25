19-year-old stabbed, airlifted to hospital Wednesday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 19-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed by a juvenile in Denham Springs.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was stabbed in their forearm along Kingfisher Street. The juvenile was taken into custody. Their charges were not immediately available.

Officials said the 19-year-old was taken in a helicopter around 3:45 p.m. Their condition was not immediately available.