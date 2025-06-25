90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

19-year-old stabbed, airlifted to hospital Wednesday

3 hours 23 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 3:46 PM June 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 19-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed by a juvenile in Denham Springs. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was stabbed in their forearm along Kingfisher Street. The juvenile was taken into custody. Their charges were not immediately available.

Trending News

Officials said the 19-year-old was taken in a helicopter around 3:45 p.m. Their condition was not immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days