19-year-old killed in Dayton Street shooting Thursday identified; alleged shooter detained
BATON ROUGE - An alleged shooter was detained after a fatal shooting on Dayton Street early Thursday morning.
Officials said the coroner's office responded to Dayton Street, between Scenic Highway and Plank Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the alleged shooter was detained, and that the shooter was the person to call 911.
BPRD identified the victim as 19-year-old Kevin Dunn.
This is a developing story.
