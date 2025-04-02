19-year-old arrested in Hammond after allegedly uploading child pornography to online cloud service

HAMMOND - A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly uploading child pornography to an online cloud system, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ugochukwu Chukwudi, 19, from Nigeria, was arrested in Hammond after deputies identified Chukwudi as the person uploading child pornography onto a cloud service. An analysis of the devices Chukwudi had at the time of his arrest contained 64 video files containing child sexual abuse material with a majority of the victims being under the age of 13.

Chukwudi was booked on 41 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 23 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was taken into custody Monday.