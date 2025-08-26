85°
Latest Weather Blog
19-year-old arrested in Franklin after one person injured in shooting
FRANKLIN - Police arrested a 19-year-old after one person was injured in a shooting, the Franklin Police Department said.
Officials said they received a shots fired calls Saturday night at Seventh Street and Ninth Street. One victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Trending News
Police officials arrested Taylor Coleman, 19, on Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'It's a Love Story:' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift are getting married, Swift...
-
17-year-old shot during road rage incident died, family says
-
Mayor Sid Edwards undecided on potential EMS-Fire merger after paramedics raise concerns
-
Smitty's Supply employee recounts fast evacuation of facility
-
Smitty's: "Almost all employees are being laid off", no severance package offered
Sports Video
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty