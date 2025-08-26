19-year-old arrested in Franklin after one person injured in shooting

FRANKLIN - Police arrested a 19-year-old after one person was injured in a shooting, the Franklin Police Department said.

Officials said they received a shots fired calls Saturday night at Seventh Street and Ninth Street. One victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police officials arrested Taylor Coleman, 19, on Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.