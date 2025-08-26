85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

19-year-old arrested in Franklin after one person injured in shooting

1 hour 27 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, August 26 2025 Aug 26, 2025 August 26, 2025 6:28 PM August 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FRANKLIN - Police arrested a 19-year-old after one person was injured in a shooting, the Franklin Police Department said.

Officials said they received a shots fired calls Saturday night at Seventh Street and Ninth Street. One victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Trending News

Police officials arrested Taylor Coleman, 19, on Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days