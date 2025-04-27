18-year-old killed in shooting on N. 38th Street

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old was found dead in a car after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Detectives say Jonathan Triplett was found dead in a Dodge vehicle just before midnight on N. 38th Street near Choctaw Drive. Officials say there were multiple bullet holes in the car.

There is no motive or suspect at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this homicide investigation, you should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-7867.