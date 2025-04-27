87°
Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old killed in shooting on N. 38th Street
BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old was found dead in a car after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Detectives say Jonathan Triplett was found dead in a Dodge vehicle just before midnight on N. 38th Street near Choctaw Drive. Officials say there were multiple bullet holes in the car.
There is no motive or suspect at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.
Trending News
If you have any information on this homicide investigation, you should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
9 people killed when a vehicle plows into a Filipino street festival...
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them