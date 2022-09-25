80°
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital.
No more information on the shooting was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
