18-year-old carjacker who shot, killed Arkansas man has been formally charged, authorities say
HAMMOND - An 18-year-old who allegedly shot a man while trying to steal a car in the parking lot of a hotel has been indicted by a grand jury.
A grand jury in Tangipahoa Parish formally charged Laddarrius Evans with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm and obstruction of justice.
Evans is accused of carjacking Mary and Paul Holt in the parking lot of the Red Roof Plus in Hammond. Deputies said Evans tried to take off with the car when Mary Hoult was inside the vehicle. Paul Hoult was shot and later died in a hospital.
Mary and Paul Hoult are Arkansas residents who came to Louisiana to celebrate Paul's 63rd birthday, which was the day after he was killed.
