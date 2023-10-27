Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old arrested after allegedly carjacking New Orleans District Attorney, 78-year-old mother
NEW ORLEANS - A teenager was arrested after he allegedly carjacked Jason Williams, the District Attorney of Orleans Parish, and his 78-year-old mother at gunpoint.
According to WWL-TV, Williams was helping his mother to her car when multiple armed men approached them. One of them was later identified as Raymond Rochon who was arrested Tuesday.
"DA Williams and his mother were unharmed and both thank the NOPD for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims,” said Keith Lampkin, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office.
Rochon was also booked for three separate armed robberies that already had arrest warrants issued. His bond was set at $120,000.
WWL-TV also said a juvenile was arrested in connection with the carjacking.
