77°
Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old arrested, accused of rape on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room was arrested Monday.
The LSU Police Department said they were called to a dorm room in North Hall during the early morning hours of Jan. 18 for a sexual assault complaint. Officers found the victim's blood-stained sheets and a used condom covered in blood in the room.
The victim told police that she was left by her friends at Tigerland-area bar earlier that night and 18-year-old Ali Jaffar offered to take her home. She said she knew Jaffar but had never seen him outside the bar.
Once inside her room, the victim said Jaffar forced himself on her after she said multiple times that she did not want to have sex.
Trending News
Jaffar was arrested and booked for third-degree rape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family of man killed in altercation with Tangipahoa Parish deputy asks for...
-
Legendary Baton Rouge restaurant celebrates 90 years during Black History Month
-
Comedian brings hope to community one joke at a time
-
Watson restaurant feeds those in need with prepaid meal tickets
-
Man arrested for aggravated arson, allegedly threw burnt motor oil on open...
Sports Video
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball defeats Mississippi State 81-67 Sunday
-
LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58
-
Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime
-
No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team...
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100