76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-year-old arrested, accused of rape on LSU campus

2 hours 39 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2025 Feb 3, 2025 February 03, 2025 3:57 PM February 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room was arrested Monday. 

The LSU Police Department said they were called to a dorm room in North Hall during the early morning hours of Jan. 18 for a sexual assault complaint. Officers found the victim's blood-stained sheets and a used condom covered in blood in the room. 

The victim told police that she was left by her friends at Tigerland-area bar earlier that night and 18-year-old Ali Jaffar offered to take her home. She said she knew Jaffar but had never seen him outside the bar. 

Once inside her room, the victim said Jaffar forced himself on her after she said multiple times that she did not want to have sex. 

Trending News

Jaffar was arrested and booked for third-degree rape. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days