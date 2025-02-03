18-year-old arrested, accused of rape on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room was arrested Monday.

The LSU Police Department said they were called to a dorm room in North Hall during the early morning hours of Jan. 18 for a sexual assault complaint. Officers found the victim's blood-stained sheets and a used condom covered in blood in the room.

The victim told police that she was left by her friends at Tigerland-area bar earlier that night and 18-year-old Ali Jaffar offered to take her home. She said she knew Jaffar but had never seen him outside the bar.

Once inside her room, the victim said Jaffar forced himself on her after she said multiple times that she did not want to have sex.

Jaffar was arrested and booked for third-degree rape.