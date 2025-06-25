94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
18-wheeler leaking diesel shuts down Acadian Thruway exit off I-10

1 hour 54 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 1:45 PM June 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Acadian Thruway exit off of westbound I-10 was blocked Wednesday afternoon for a chemical cleanup. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said an 18-wheeler hauling diesel had a leak in its saddle tank. The driver stopped at the exit around 1:20 p.m. Approximately 50 gallons of fuel had spilled on the roadway. 

No injuries were reported.

Congestion was backed up past the 10/12 merge. 

